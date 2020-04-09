The daily recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (4/9/20 edition)

The governor’s office said Wednesday the state of New Mexico is helping Pueblo tribes erect roadblocks to keep non-tribal members off reservations, as outbreaks of COVID-19 have begun to spread through at least three of the communities — and expectations are for the virus to impact others. New Mexico is home to 19 Pueblo tribes, with populations ranging from a couple hundred to 10,000 people. The governor will “go to any length to keep these areas closed if that's what needs to be done.