Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (7/24/20 edition)

- The state announced the public schools will not have in-person instruction, even as part of a hybrid model, until at least Labor Day. See more here.
- If you missed the governor’s press conference, you can watch here.
- At the same time, state health officials announced an all-time high of 343 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the 22nd consecutive day of more than 200 confirmed cases of the disease in New Mexico. Read more details here.
- Cases in the state may be hitting a new plateau—but a plateau at a much higher level than before, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Some private schools in the Santa Fe-area are still planning on in-person instruction, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- On Thursday, Navajo Nation health officials announced 50 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. This brings the total to 8,734 confirmed cases, including 6,481 who have recovered and 432 individuals who have died.
- The Navajo Nation Council failed to approve legislation to spend CARES Act funding before the end of its summer session, the Navajo Times reported.
- Officials with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo want the community to know it’s safe to come to the hospital for healthcare, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- The Roswell city council voted to not enforce the state’s public health order, KRQE-TV reported.
- A deadly shooting in Albuquerque appears to be after a dispute over wearing a mask, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- If you’ve been out shopping recently, you probably noticed there’s a coin shortage. The Albuquerque Journal reported on it.
- Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel announced it would not reopen for at least another 30 days, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The casino closed on March 15.
- A group is helping build hand-washing kits for those in remote homes on the Navajo Nation who do not have running water, the Navajo Times reported.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she has confidence in her Public Education Department Secretary, who is still living in Philadelphia, KOB-TV reported.
- The Navajo Nation will not have primary elections, as the Nation’s council voted to override the president’s veto of a bill to do just that, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The El Defensor Chieftan profiled a man who continues to work to help those with substance abuse issues during the pandemic.
- The Old Town Portal Market in Albuquerque reopened, KOB-TV reported.
- The Santa Fe Reporter spoke to a bartender, now out of work, about what it’s like to serve drinks during the pandemic.
- A traveling circus has been stuck in Roswell since March, KRQE-TV reported.
- Some students in Las Cruces are taking part in a virtual pen pal program with area seniors, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.