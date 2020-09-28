Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/28/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state of New Mexico reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths on Saturday and 159 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Sunday.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that there are over 1,000 confirmed cases in the county as of Sunday.
- Southeastern New Mexico is the new hotspot for the spread of COVID-19 in New Mexico, the Roswell Daily Record reported.
- Navajo Nation officials announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 18 new cases on Sunday.
- The pandemic and the response has resulted in a number of behavioral health problems, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- It has also impacted the health care routine for kids, the paper reported.
- The president and CEO of Presbyterian Healthcare Services spoke to the Albuquerque Journal.
- Legislators are concerned about the state Department of Corrections cutting funding for rehabilitation programs for released inmates, which they say are especially necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic KOB-TV reported.
- Only about $19.8 million in loans from the $400 million small business loan fund for small businesses have been approved so far, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- A clinic in San Juan County opened a drive-thru for four kids, KRQE-TV reported.
- The border restrictions brought on, ostensibly, by the COVID-19 restrictions show no sign of ending, the El Paso Times reported.
- Northern New Mexico College has shifted to online-only courses for its trade programs, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- A poll by Research & Polling Inc. for the city of Albuquerque found that 61 percent of the residents of the city give the city positive marks for how it has handled the COVID-19 virus, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Rapid testing will be a key part of allowing sports to go forward this fall, KRQE-TV reported.
- The state outlined the COVID-safe practices for college football to return, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The University of New Mexico is part of the Mountain West, which voted to start football this year.
- The closure of strip clubs has moved sex workers to online, the Daily Lobo reported.
- The Alamogordo Daily News spoke to staff from the New Mexico Museum of Space History about the reopening.
- A local actor spoke to KOAT-TV about the impact of COVID-19 and the new social justice movement on the film industry.
- The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for El Caldito had to adjust to an online format because of COVID-19, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Bowling got the OK to reopen in New Mexico, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The number of complaints about child predators has doubled during the pandemic, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Horse rescues are seeing more owners surrender their horses during the pandemic, KRQE-TV reported.