Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/12/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- This weekend, New Mexico DOH reported nine additional deaths and 755 additional cases of COVID-19. Of the newly confirmed cases, 486 were reported on Saturday and 269 were reported on Sunday.
- Las Cruces had a record weekly number of COVID-19 cases, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Albuquerque homeless shelter on the westside reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, KRQE-TV reported.
- A coalition of schools sued the state education secretary over rules implemented related to COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The New Mexico Military Institute has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19—three staff members and four cadets—and has quarantined 26 others, the Roswell Daily Record reported.
- KRQE-TV spoke to the secretary of the state Economic Development Department about the path to an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Late Friday, the office of the Navajo Nation President announced that he approved millions in hardship relief from the CARES Act, the Navajo Times reported.
- The 2020 fears are leading to more anxiety over voting, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Associated Press wrote about the shift in efforts by child welfare agencies during the pandemic.
- Domestic violence groups have seen an uptick in people requesting help, KOB-TV reported.
- It’s too early to say when early and high school in-person instruction will resume, KRQE-TV reported.
- Alma d’Arte Charter High School in Las Cruces has new leadership, and the Las Cruces Sun-News wrote about how they have been dealing with the pandemic.
- After the governor announced that K-12 sports won’t happen until at least next year, athletes in Albuquerque rallied to protest (per the Albuquerque Journal) as did those in Las Cruces (per the Las Cruces Sun-News).
- New Mexico families can get double-EBT dollars at farmers markets
- Some diners are returning to areas in downtown Albuquerque, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News said the city of Las Cruces will give away masks and provide COVID-19 tests for those who need it.