Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/23/20 edition)

- Note: There will not be COVID-19 recap emails on Thursday or Friday because of the holiday.
- The state Department of Health reported nearly 8,000 new cases in the last three days and 81 deaths related to the disease in the same time period. On Friday, state health officials reported 2,993 COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths related to the disease. On Saturday, the state reported 2,353 new cases and 25 related deaths. On Sunday, the state reported 2,468 new cases and 33 additional deaths (the highest one-day total of reported deaths so far).
- Last week was the deadliest to date from COVID-19, KOB-TV reported.
- The Navajo Nation is also seeing a large increase in cases, with 351 new cases reported on Friday, 168 new cases on Saturday and 383 new cases on Sunday. In that same time, Navajo Nation health officials reported 13 additional deaths related to the disease.
- We took a look at the situation regarding COVID-19 in prisons in the state and what advocates inadequate efforts to reduce populations in prisons. Read that story here.
- The Albuquerque Journal also wrote about the issue.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about the unknowns regarding the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on courts, especially after the state Supreme Court suspended jury trials until at least the end of the year.
- The Plains Regional Medical CEnter’s ICU is at max capacity, and is waiting for a space to open up in Albuquerque to transfer a patient who is on a ventilator, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News spoke to two sisters who lost both of their parents to COVID-19 in late October and early November.
- A lot of CARES Act money that went to local governments remains unspent, KOB-TV reported. All money must be spent by the end of the year.
- Many are concerned about state-mandated closures of grocery stores and other essential businesses with four or more confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Roswell Daily Record reported that the Roswell City Council plans to hold a special meeting about grocery store closures.
- The mayor of Hobbs and a state senator want to have discussions between Albertsons and the governor over a closure, the Hobbs News-Sun reported.
- A Smith’s on Albuquerque’s Westside remained open despite being listed ont he closure list, KRQE-TV reported.
- Some shoppers are upset that Costco is only allowing one person per household in the store, KRQE-TV reported.
- The state expanded testing sites and those sites had long lines, KOB-TV reported.
- State employees, including Department of Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley, are taking on new duties during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- With hospitals restricting visitors because of COVID-19, the Las Cruces Sun-News covered the families who are waiting outside of windows to see their loved ones.
- Economic uncertainty is widespread because of the pandemic and the restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the disease, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Santa Fe Public Schools will change its schedule to accommodate remote learning, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News spoke to New Mexico State University students about the fall semester.
- The state Department of Health is trying to contact those who were on a bus after they found out a rider died with COVID-19, KRQE-TV reported.
- Taos County will provide a weekly update on COVID-19 infections among staff, the Taos News reported.
- The Alamogordo Daily News wrote about the state’s tightened restrictions.
- The owner of a bowling alley and bar in Carlsbad said that it may go out of business because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- Rio Bravo Brewing Co., an Albuquerque brewery, managed to grow during the pandemic, Albuquerque Business First reported.