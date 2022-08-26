Poll: Lujan Grisham maintains small lead over Ronchetti

A new poll commissioned by an environmental group showed that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has a small lead in her reelection campaign against Republican Mark Ronchetti.

The poll, conducted by Greenberg Quinlan Rosner for EDF Action, found that the Democratic incumbent had the support of 48 percent of likely voters compared to 44 percent for Ronchetti and 5 percent for Libertarian Karen Bedonie.

Polls in the race have consistently shown a small lead for Lujan Grisham.

The poll includes an oversample of Hispanic voters, which is a technique that pollsters use to get more meaningful samples of subpopulations, and finds that 56 percent of Hispanic voters support Lujan Grisham, compared to 37 percent for Ronchetti and 4 percent for Bedonie.

The poll also found Lujan Grisham’s favorability at 52 percent compared to 44 percent who had an unfavorable opinion of the incumbent. Among Hispanics, 61 percent were favorable and 36 percent unfavorable.

The poll also looked at the thoughts of New Mexicans on environmental issues. NM Political Report reported on these results in our free weekly Environment newsletter.

EFF Action is the advocacy partner of the Environmental Defense Fund. GQR is a firm that has done polling for Democrats in the past, including Lujan Grisham, former U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Jeff Bingaman and former Gov. Bill Richardson.

The poll itself surveyed 500 likely New Mexico voters between July 11 and 17 and surveyed both landlines and cell phones. The poll has a margin of error of 4.4 percent, which means any result can be 4.4 percent higher or lower.