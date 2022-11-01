Trump endorses Ronchetti, Biden to campaign for Lujan Grisham

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti on a social media account this week.

“(Ronchetti) will be tough & smart on Crime, the Border and everything else!” the post stated.

“Mark is supported by people from all walks of life and all different viewpoints – including Democratic sheriffs, former Libertarian presidential candidate and New Mexico Governor Gary Johnson, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and now former President Trump,” Ronchetti campaign spokesman Ryan Sabel said.

The statement included some statements about New Mexico during Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s term as governor.

“With crime at record levels and just 1 in 5 students learning at grade level, it’s not hard to see that, as governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham has made things worse and New Mexico needs to go in a different – and better – direction,” Sabel said.

Lujan Grisham reacted to the Trump endorsement with a statement of her own.

“Donald Trump’s endorsement of Mark Ronchetti emphasizes the clear choice in this race: I will keep delivering on the issues that matter to New Mexico families, while Mark Ronchetti would bring Donald Trump’s extreme national Republican policies to New Mexico,” the incumbent said.

Trump is not the only national-level politician to make an endorsement in the New Mexico governor’s race, President Joe Biden is scheduled to appear at a New Mexico Democratic Party rally in Albuquerque on Thursday.

Last week, former president Barack Obama endorsed Lujan Grisham.

“Over the last few years, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has helped spur growth in New Mexico by diversifying the economy, supporting small business and making historic investments in schools,” Obama said in the video.

Early voting is currently underway until Saturday, Nov. 5, while the final day to vote, Election Day, is Nov. 8. For more information about voting, contact your local county clerk’s office or visit nmvote.org.