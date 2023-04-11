Herrell announces candidacy to win back CD 2

The battleground 2nd Congressional District race has begun with Alamogordo Republican Yvette Herrell announcing her candidacy at an event Monday night at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces.

Herrell’s announcement comes mere months after she lost the seat in the 2022 general election to Las Cruces Democrat Gabe Vazquez.

“We don’t have a seat at the table. We don’t have anybody watching out for our ranchers,” Herrell said. “We have got to work on every single level: county, state, federal, local. It’s time to put conservative voices back in the driver’s seat. We’ve got to show up in November next year.”

Herrell announced to a full house which gave her a standing ovation over her intention to run again for the 2nd Congressional District seat.

“Together we will take our country back. We will secure the border, stop the fentanyl, we will get our kids educated. We will protect our veterans, we will protect our parents, we will protect our economy, we will get out of harm’s way when it comes to China and Russia,” Herrell said. “We will use your money for you. Let’s prop up America and stop propping up everybody else.”

Herell spoke about protesters outside the museum who were protesting her rally.

“I hear there’s some protesters out there,” Herrell said. “I’m so happy and that tells me two things: They’re scared. They’re not just scared of me. They’re scared of you.”

When Herrell finished her speech, U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-California, spoke in favor of Herrell’s campaign. He also spoke to several Republican Party issues such as oil and gas, education, gender issues, border security and illegal fentanyl use.

“We are at a crossroads like what I haven’t seen in my life,” McCarthy said. “Republicans now say we make a commitment to America. We’re keeping our commitments. Those few things we said we would do. But I want to talk about even bigger things that we need to do. When I’m watching what is happening in our education system in America today I want to get back to teaching our kids to be right… I believe there’s only two genders.”

The rally also featured state Senators Crystal Diamond of Elephant Butte and David Gallegos of Eunice, both Republicans.

“The greatest setback that we faced as a party after the last election was not that we didn’t pick up the governor’s seat. Our greatest setback was that we lost seats,” Diamond said.

Author Nicole Maxwell