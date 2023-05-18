Xochitl Torres Small closer to being Deputy USDA Secretary

Former U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small is one step closer to being named Deputy Secretary of Agriculture following a hearing in the U.S. Senate Committee in Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.

“Torres Small is well-qualified to serve as deputy secretary at USDA. She has shown herself to be a thoughtful leader while overseeing the rural development mission, and I believe those qualities will be an asset in this new role,” committee ranking member John Boozman, an Arkansas Republican, said. “Additionally, it will be beneficial for committee members to have someone who has served in Congress, who understands our role, as the second in charge at USDA. I encourage the Senate to move swiftly to confirm her as deputy secretary.”

Torres Small served in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District for one term.

President Joe Biden nominated Torres Small for the position following Jewel Bronaugh’s departure from the position in February.

“Torres Small has a proven track record and a wide-ranging background that make her an ideal candidate to help lead the nearly 100,000 public servants at USDA,” Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat, said. “Torres Small is deeply committed to food and farm policy and understands the needs of rural America. I am pleased that we are making progress advancing her nomination, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to see her confirmed as soon as possible.”

Torres Small currently serves as undersecretary of rural development. She was elected to New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District seat in 2018 and lost her re-election bid to Yvette Herrell, a Republican from Alamogordo. Herrell then lost her re-election bid in 2022 to current Rep. Gabe Vasquez, a Las Cruces Democrat.

Author Nicole Maxwell