Bill to rename road as I-27 passes Senate

Federal legislation aiming to rename the Ports-to-Plains Corridor as I-27 passed the U.S. Senate Thursday.

New Mexico Senators. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, both Democrats,and Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, both Republicans, sponsored the I-27 Numbering Act of 2023 which now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Ports-to-Plains Corridor, or I-27, is expected to run from Laredo, Texas, to Raton, New Mexico.

“The Ports-to-Plains Alliance is very appreciative of the ongoing support by Senator Ted Cruz for the Future Interstate Highway in Texas and New Mexico,” Ports-to-Plains Alliance President/CEO Lauren Garduño said in a press release. “Once this bill passes the House and is signed into law this will represent another big win for West and South Texas and for Texas and New Mexico in general. Thank you, Senator Cruz, for your continued support for this important corridor.”

The corridor was designated as part of the Interstate Highway System in the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill.

“As a local government official in northern New Mexico, it is very encouraging to see our U.S. Senators in New Mexico and Texas working together in a bipartisan way to benefit our communities,” Clayton Mayor Pro-Tem Coby Beckner said in the release.

Author Nicole Maxwell