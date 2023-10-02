Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time.
The governor’s office said that Lujan Grisham is experiencing mild symptoms and will be working remotely throughout the week.
Lujan Grisham previously tested positive for COVID in August of 2022 and again in November of 2022.
While numbers are more difficult to come across on how many people have contracted COVID since state and federal emergencies ended tracking the virus, it appears that a wave of COVID-19 took place in recent weeks.
Federal regulators recently approved a new COVID-19 vaccine. New Mexico health officials encouraged New Mexicans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 along with flu and, if necessary, RSV.