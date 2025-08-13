U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), the ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, held a roundtable discussion on Friday to examine the potential effects of federal energy legislation on New Mexico’s utility costs and employment.

The roundtable included representatives from Western Resource Advocates, the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, the New Mexico Renewable Energy Industries Association, Affordable Energy, Solar Works Energy and UniRac.

“I think we’re in a perfect storm that is going to hit everyday New Mexicans and people across the country, and their electric bills,” said Heinrich. “And they need to know this is coming, and they need to know why it’s happening.”

Heinrich has been a vocal critic of the Republican-backed reconciliation bill, warning that the legislation could lead to higher electricity bills for New Mexican residents. The senator has expressed particular concern about potential job losses in the energy sector.

“This is an administration that is actively trying to destroy jobs. When you target peoples’ jobs, you really target their identity. It’s the most disrespectful thing you can do,” Heinrich said.

During the reconciliation proceedings, Heinrich released a report analyzing what he characterized as the negative economic impacts of the proposed legislation. He also questioned the U.S. Energy Secretary about potential cuts to federal energy programs designed to provide affordable domestic energy sources to working families.

The senator participated in an extended amendment process lasting over 27 hours, during which he voted repeatedly for measures intended to reduce energy costs for families. Heinrich ultimately voted against the final reconciliation bill.

Heinrich’s opposition efforts have continued beyond the reconciliation vote. He has recently questioned several pending Trump Administration nominees about the energy legislation and pressed them to improve energy efficiency and develop renewable energy sources to lower utility bills.

At a recent Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing, Heinrich highlighted what he called an energy affordability crisis facing working families. He cited what he characterized as irresponsible actions by the Trump Administration and Republicans, including the passage of the reconciliation bill, dismantling of clean energy industry initiatives, and a Department of Interior directive that he said could delay new power generation and drive up energy costs.