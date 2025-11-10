New Mexicans anxious about missing SNAP benefits or federal paychecks may get soon get some relief after a handful of Senate Democrats joined Republicans over the weekend in a deal to reopen the government, though New Mexico’s two U.S. senators did not go along, saying the deal abandons hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans facing sharply higher health insurance costs.

The vote split Democrats between those prioritizing immediate relief for federal workers and SNAP recipients, and those like Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján who refused to reopen government without health care protections.

Heinrich and Luján voted against the procedural measure that advanced 60-40 late Sunday night, moving the Senate closer to reopening the government after 40 days. The deal funds the government through Jan. 30 and includes full-year funding for veterans, military construction and agriculture programs, including full funding for food assistance programs that faced suspension during the shutdown.

Joint statement from Sens. Heinrich and Luján, Nov. 9, 2025

But Heinrich and Luján said they couldn’t support a deal that fails to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits set to expire Dec. 31, which would cause steep premium increases for New Mexicans buying health insurance on the state exchange.

“We voted ‘no’ today because this ‘deal’ is one that many New Mexicans literally cannot afford,” the senators said in a joint statement. “We refuse to let Donald Trump bully us into choosing between a mother in Roswell feeding her kids, a couple in Española affording their health care premiums, or a VA employee in Albuquerque making their next rent payment.”

As reported in New Mexico Political Report in October, about 75,000 New Mexicans who buy coverage through the state’s health insurance exchange face rate increases between 35% and 52% starting in January without the federal subsidies.

The state Legislature passed subsidies to help offset some of those increases for families making under $128,600, but Heinrich has argued that “the scale of our situation requires a federal response, too.”

Eight members of the Senate Democratic Caucus broke ranks to support the deal, including Sens. Angus King of Maine, Tim Kaine of Virginia, and moderates from Nevada and New Hampshire. They said ending the 40-day shutdown was necessary to restore critical services, including food assistance.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), who voted yes, said Democrats secured an important concession. “We also have an opportunity now to put Republicans on the record on the ACA,” she said. “If Republicans want to join us in lowering costs for working families, they have the chance to do so. And if they do not come to the table, they will own the premium increases they cause.”

The deal includes full-year funding for the Department of Agriculture, which ensures continuation of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. As reported in New Mexico Political Report in October, 460,000 New Mexicans who rely on SNAP faced benefit suspensions during the shutdown, forcing the state to provide $30 million in emergency funding which was only enough to fund benefits through today. State legislators are set to convene for a special session today in Santa Fe to authorize additional state funding to recipients until federal funding is restored.

Democrats say they have secured a commitment from Senate Republicans to hold a floor vote in December on legislation extending the ACA subsidies, though passage is not guaranteed. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who also voted against the deal, said the promise of a vote was insufficient.

The agreement still needs to pass the House before the government can reopen. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said House Democrats would fight the bill, though some centrist House Democrats are expected to support it.