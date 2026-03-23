New Mexico’s U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich will be one of the few Democrats to support Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s nomination to succeed Kristi Noem as President Trump’s homeland security secretary. U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico listens during a hearing on federal energy policy under the Trump administration (Credit: U.S. Sen. Heinrich Office/Flickr Mar. 2026)

In a statement shared with NM Political Report over the weekend, Heinrich said he has a good working relationship with Mullin and hopes to establish a relationship with DHS that eluded him during Trump’s first or current term:

“This is going to surprise some people, but I consider Markwayne Mullin a friend. We have a very honest and constructive working relationship. We have authored legislation together, such as the Tribal Buffalo Management Act, and we crafted the Legislative Branch Appropriations bill together this year. We often disagree and when we do, we work to find whatever common ground we share. “I have also seen first-hand that Markwayne is not someone who can simply be bullied into changing his views, and I look forward to having a Secretary who doesn’t take their orders from Stephen Miller. “For five years, under this and the previous Trump Administration, I have lacked any constructive relationship with the Secretary of Homeland Security. This is despite my state being home to hundreds of TSA, CBP and Border Patrol constituents and many miles of the U.S./Mexico border. I want someone who recognizes the necessity of judicial warrants, as he has. I would like a Secretary who I can call and have a constructive conversation with about my state and the unique terrain that exists in the southwest and the proper mix of structure, technology and personnel necessary to effectively secure our border. “For these reasons, I will vote to confirm Markwayne Mullin to be Secretary of Homeland Security.”



U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, Mar. 22, 2026

Heinrich was a regular and forceful critic of Noem during her tenure, but he has broken with Democrats to support other high-level Trump nominees of importance to New Mexico.

In Jan. 2025, he voted in support of Doug Burgum’s nomination to lead the Interior Department, which oversees public lands and large portions of the national energy portfolio, for many of the same reasons. “I voted to confirm Governor Burgum’s nomination for Interior Secretary because I have found that a healthy relationship with the Secretary of Interior is critical to securing the best outcomes for the State of New Mexico.” Heinrich also voted in support Marco Rubio’s nomination as Secretary of State, Chris Wright as Secretary of Energy and Doug Collins as Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

New Mexico’s other U.S. Senator, Ben Ray Luján, says he will vote against Mullin. “I take my responsibility to New Mexicans seriously. I will vote against Senator Mullin’s confirmation,” he said in a statement late last week.