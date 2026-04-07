When New Mexico’s two U.S. Senators heard about President Trump’s Easter morning social media post and address to the nation earlier this week threatening to extinguish “an entire civilization” in Iran, they both had the same reaction: No way.

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich:

“Donald Trump’s threat to destroy “a whole civilization” because a war that he started is not ending by a date he randomly set is unhinged AND threatens a war crime. “This is not some real estate deal that’s dragging on. We are talking about the very existence of a nation and the millions of innocent civilians within it, folks whose oppression President Trump claimed to care about only weeks ago. “Let me be clear: No one gets to indiscriminately harm civilians. It’s against international and U.S. law, and it is wrong. “To every remaining rational adult in the Pentagon, the Administration, and Congress: Speak up. Right now. Follow your oath to the Constitution and follow the law.”

U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján:

“President Trump’s latest social media posts offer no reassurance to the American people, our service members, or their families. His reckless, deranged, and immoral threats to destroy a ‘whole civilization’ are dangerous and have further escalated tensions, putting Americans and our allies at even greater risk. “The American people did not vote for this war. The president dragged our nation into it without a plan, without congressional authorization, and without public support. Now, families here at home are facing rising costs and the consequences of his chaos. “There is still no plan to end this war. My prayers are with our service members, their families, and all those in harm’s way. The American people deserve better than a president who treats war like another late-night post on his social media account.”

Trump has consistently ramped up his rhetoric and threats against Iran as the war he started now drags on into its second month with no resolution. Polls show that an overwhelming majority of Americans do not support the president’s war.