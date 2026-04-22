Technically, the hot, pre-cooked rotisserie chicken you pick up from the grocery store isn’t food; at least not for the purposes of federal food aid programs like SNAP. But, New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez an 18 other House members have a plan to change that.

Vasquez, a Democrat, joined a bipartisan group in Congress to introduce the “HOT Rotisserie Chicken Act,” allowing families using federal food aid benefits to purchase rotisserie chicken with SNAP benefits.

According to a statement announcing the bill, a family can currently purchase uncooked or frozen chicken products with SNAP, but ready-to-eat rotisserie chickens are prohibited. For about $6, one store-purchased chicken can feed a family of four, providing an affordable, convenient, healthy meal for the 460,000 New Mexicans who rely on SNAP, Vasquez’s offie said Wednesday.

Congressman Gabe Vasquez (D-NM) speaks outside the U.S. Capitol (courtesy photo)

“We should expand options for SNAP recipients to purchase practical food items that are healthy and readily available. Rotisserie chicken is one such option, and it’s an excellent source of protein for a family,” said Vasquez. “I look forward to continuing to expand these options for New Mexico’s working families to ensure they can more realistically and easily put nutritious food on their tables.”

The bill, HR 8403, is currently assigned to the House Committee on Agriculture.

Author Pat Davis Pat Davis is the founder and publisher of nm.news. In a prior life he served as an Albuquerque City Councilor.