Doug Turner is making a bet that Republican primary election voters, and November’s general election voters want answers about what happened inside the gates of Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico Zorro Ranch.

This story was originally published at New Mexico Political Report, a nonprofit news service covering politics and policy in the Land of Enchantment. Learn more and support our work at nmreports.org

His new ad from outside those gates in rural southern Santa Fe County features news headlines connecting presumptive Democratic nominee Deb Haaland to the convicted child sex offender.



“No matter what we find, or who was involved, you’ll know and they’ll be held accountable,” says Turner as a headline saying “Bregman highlight’s Haaland’s link to Epstein” lingers on screen.

That attack line is a continuation of attacks first launched by Sam Bregman, then amplified by outside groups supporting him, in the Democratic primary and an early preview of the November election ad battles to come. In reality, there is little evidence Haaland knew Epstein or that she knew she was flying on his jet when it was arranged for the use of Gary King during the King-Haaland campaign for governor-lieutenant governor in 2014.

Author Pat Davis Pat Davis is the founder and publisher of nm.news. In a prior life he served as an Albuquerque City Councilor.