Deb Haaland likes to say that her personal story mirrors a lot of New Mexicans, especially young single motheres relying on Medicaid, SNAP and WIC to provide for their children.

In a new ad launching today from her campaign, Haaland speaks directly to camera about those challenges and how they informed her plans as governor.

A campaign spokesperson says the initial television buy in state will be “six figures,” but he declined to provide a specific number.

Transcript

I’m Deb Haaland. Raising my child as a single mom, I took on every challenge to defend my family. Now I’m running for governor to defend our New Mexico family. As your governor, I’ll fight for better schools, safer streets, and an affordable life for every New Mexican. And when Donald Trump tries to push us down, I’ll lift New Mexico up. I approve this message because New Mexicans are fierce and no one will decide our future for us. Are you ready?

Haaland continues to set fundraising records in the New Mexico gubernatorial primary. As we reported this week, she has now raised almost $12 million during the primary and has more than $3 million in cash on hand headed into the final month of the primary election season.

Author The Paper staff This story is a staff report from The Paper.