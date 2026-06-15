Editor’s note: In August 2025, New Mexico’s largest utility, privately-owned PNM, asked state regulators for permission to sell to a subsidiary of Blackstone, a private equity firm which has offered $11.5 billion for the company. Since PNM is a public utility, the sale must be approved by the Public Regulation Commission and that process has been challenged by several groups. The case is still ongoing. The next hearing dates are in August 2026.

Opponents have raised a lot of questions about the deal, mostly focused on Blackstone’s record in other industries. But, in a similar case involving the sales of the New Mexico Gas Co. to a private out-of-state company, the PRC disregarded speculation from opponents (many of whom are also opposing the PNM sale) saying they had failed to provide evidence to back up their claims or show how the new owner would negatively impact New Mexicans.

So, we wanted to know, what questions will the PRC really consider? And how could the Blackstone purchase of PNM impact everyday customers like us?

In places where claims by PNM or opponents were cited, we have checked the credibility of those sources. In other cases where a party speculates, we looked for third-party sources to validate or refute their claims. In all cases, we rely on third-party data from federal or state government agencies who have actual data and regulatory expertise.