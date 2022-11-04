GOT A TIP?

  • November 4, 2022

Biden stumps for Lujan Grisham in ABQ stop

Five days ahead of Election Day, President Joe Biden visited Albuquerque in a stump stop for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s re-election. The visit came during the New Mexico Democratic Party rally at the Ted M. Gallegos Community Center in Albuquerque and amid an extremely close race against Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti. “I tell you what, […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
Biden stumps for Lujan Grisham in ABQ stop

Five days ahead of Election Day, President Joe Biden visited Albuquerque in a stump stop for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s re-election.

The visit came during the New Mexico Democratic Party rally at the Ted M. Gallegos Community Center in Albuquerque and amid an extremely close race against Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti.

“I tell you what, that governor, she’s something else, isn’t she?” Biden said, referring to Lujan Grisham who spoke before him at the rally. “She’s the real deal.”

Lujan Grisham entered the stage to cheers of “MLG! MLG!” by the crowd of about 300 people at the venue.

“I feel so energized. I needed you today and New Mexico needs you,” Lujan Grisham said. “Showing up is the key. We have the voters. We have the will. We are what democracy looks like. It’s us.”

Speakers at the rally included Democratic candidates and other elected officials urging people to vote if they had not already done so. 

Biden urged attendees to vote for Democrats “up and down the ballot.”

“That’s why we’re here… five days to go and it’s one of the most important elections in our lifetime,” Biden said. “That’s not hyperbole. It’s going to shape what the next two generations look like.”

Biden won New Mexico’s five electoral college votes in 2020 over then-President Donald Trump 54 percent to 44 percent. 

Trump recently endorsed Ronchetti, part of a trend of national figures weighing in on the race.

One of the hotly contested races is the 2nd Congressional District race currently held by Republican Yvette Herrell. Her Democratic challenger Gabe Vazquez was not at the rally.

The incumbent 1st Congressional District representative, Melanie Stansbury, was among the speakers, as was U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, who is not on the ballot this year.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s campaign circled the event with a mobile billboard alleging that text messages show that Lujan Grisham received debate questions from  KOB-TV prior to a 2018 gubernatorial debate. 

New Mexico Political Report has not seen and therefore has not been able to verify the texts in Ronchetti’s allegation.

The stop came as polls reported single-digit leads for Lujan Grisham between 2 and 8 percentage points ahead of Ronchetti.

Ronchetti polled 1 percent lead over Lujan Grisham in a Trafalgar Group poll.

Other speakers at the rally included Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Judge rules that congressional map is not an unlawful gerrymander

Judge rules that congressional map is not an unlawful gerrymander

A judge upheld the congressional maps that Republicans alleged included illegal gerrymandering, particularly in the case of the state’s 2nd Congressional District. Ninth Judicial…
Challenger announces she’ll run for Ivey-Soto Senate seat

Challenger announces she’ll run for Ivey-Soto Senate seat

Former New Mexico House Democratic Campaign Committee finance director Heather Berghmans announced her run for state senate District 15 on Thursday. She is running…
New law leads to confusion over IPRA while some inmate hearings hang in the balance

New law leads to confusion over IPRA while some inmate hearings hang in the balance

A new law that provides opportunity for adults who were sentenced as children to decades in prison to have a parole hearing after a…
U.S. reports record oil exports

U.S. reports record oil exports

The U.S. exported a record amount of oil during the first half of the year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. During that…
State senator will look at geothermal legislation

State senator will look at geothermal legislation

After the governor vetoed legislation to support geothermal energy that received limited opposition from lawmakers during the legislative session was vetoed, Sen. Gerald Ortiz…
Legislation would end mineral leasing in the Upper Pecos watershed

Legislation would end mineral leasing in the Upper Pecos watershed

U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján introduced legislation that seeks to withdraw portions of the Pecos River watershed in northern New Mexico…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Public education is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. The state Legislative Finance Committee’s Public Education Subcommittee released a report Wednesday detailing…
ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

Friday afternoon, a line of people formed outside a room in the Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum in Albuquerque.  The line was made…
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time. The governor’s office said that Lujan Grisham is experiencing mild symptoms and…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
Doctors encourage vaccinations for respiratory illnesses, including COVID

Doctors encourage vaccinations for respiratory illnesses, including COVID

Health officials from hospitals throughout the state encouraged New Mexicans to get vaccinated against three respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. After the U.S. Food and…
US Supreme Court expected to hear the abortion medication case this term

US Supreme Court expected to hear the abortion medication case this term

Two upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases  this term could impact abortion rights and victims of domestic violence. The high court has not set a…
Indigenous Women Rising: Abortion fund budget has doubled since Dobbs

Indigenous Women Rising: Abortion fund budget has doubled since Dobbs

Representatives from the abortion fund provider Indigenous Women Rising told members of the Interim Indian Affairs Committee on Monday that their monthly abortion fund…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
Indigenous Women Rising: Abortion fund budget has doubled since Dobbs

Indigenous Women Rising: Abortion fund budget has doubled since Dobbs

Representatives from the abortion fund provider Indigenous Women Rising told members of the Interim Indian Affairs Committee on Monday that their monthly abortion fund…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
A human donor milk repository in Albuquerque needs to expand

A human donor milk repository in Albuquerque needs to expand

A human donor milk repository in Albuquerque has a growing demand and, with a need to expand, is exploring a private-public partnership to do…
Voter education campaign begins as voting begins in local elections

Voter education campaign begins as voting begins in local elections

Tuesday marked the beginning of early voting for local elections throughout the state. It also marked the beginning of a voter education public service…
Judge rules that congressional map is not an unlawful gerrymander

Judge rules that congressional map is not an unlawful gerrymander

A judge upheld the congressional maps that Republicans alleged included illegal gerrymandering, particularly in the case of the state’s 2nd Congressional District. Ninth Judicial…
State treasurer fined by State Ethics Commission for campaign finance violations

State treasurer fined by State Ethics Commission for campaign finance violations

The State Ethics Commission ruled that State Treasurer Laura Montoya, a Democrat, violated the state Campaign Reporting Act while she was a candidate in…
State supreme court upholds congressional map

State supreme court upholds congressional map

In issuing this ruling, the state Supreme Court upheld a district court decision and denied an appeal by the Republican Party of New Mexico.
Experts tell legislators about ‘black box’ AI

Experts tell legislators about ‘black box’ AI

The Interim Legislative Science, Technology and Telecommunication Committee discussed how to build transparency into artificial intelligence programming regarding public resources and services at their…
How price impacts individuals buying menstrual products

How price impacts individuals buying menstrual products

Merrill said she started Free Flow New Mexico during the early part of the pandemic because she saw a need.  “I was wondering where…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report