GOT A TIP?

  • July 31, 2024

New Mexico ranks fourth in Gender Parity Index

New Mexico ranks fourth overall in gender parity for elected officials according to a report released Tuesday.  The Gender Parity Index listed New Mexico as fourth place, tying with Nevada, in the nation for gender parity, the first time in three years it was not ranked first place. New Mexico also scored a B with […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
New Mexico ranks fourth in Gender Parity Index

New Mexico ranks fourth overall in gender parity for elected officials according to a report released Tuesday. 

The Gender Parity Index listed New Mexico as fourth place, tying with Nevada, in the nation for gender parity, the first time in three years it was not ranked first place. New Mexico also scored a B with a parity score of 45.6 out of 100 points.

New Mexico has never scored an A.

Gender parity happens when 50 percent of those elected to public offices are women.

Up until January 2023, New Mexico had an all-woman U.S. House delegation which ended when Yvette Herrell, a Republican, lost her re-election bid to Democrat Gabe Vasquez in the 2nd Congressional District.
The two are facing each other in a rematch in November.

“New Mexico has had the second-most total women (30) serve as statewide executives in the country; since 1923, all twenty of its secretaries of state have been women,” the report states.

The number of women serving in the state legislature has grown from 20 percent in 1994 to 44 percent in 2024.

“(New Mexico) is one of three states where their lower house has achieved or surpassed gender parity (54 percent in New Mexico). Of the women serving as state legislators, 84 percent of them are Democrats and 16 percent are Republicans,” the report states.

The Gender Parity Index is an annual report put out by nonprofit, nonpartisan organization RepresentWomen that aims to advance systemic reforms ensuring women can run, win, lead and serve.

From 2023: New Mexico scores high in gender parity report

The group launched the report in 2013 looking “to help researchers and advocates track progress toward gender-balanced governance and identify opportunities for increasing women’s political representation in the U.S.,” according to the report.

The report’s key takeaways as a whole were that the U.S. is more than halfway to gender parity with an overall score of 27 percent with less than half of states getting 25 or more points toward parity.

This is also the first time in the report’s 11 year history that no state got an F grade.

“After eight consecutive years of scoring under 10 points, Louisiana earned its first “D” grade and moved up to 45th place. This shows just how consequential a single election cycle can be, especially with open seats,” the report states.

In order to continue sustained progress, changes need to be made to support women in office.

The top spot went to Oregon which scored an A grade with Maine, which came in second and Michigan in third place on the Index.

“The decline in incumbent women running for Congress this cycle suggests that progress will likely plateau or regress if we do not ensure a modern and safe work environment,” the report states.

This progress must happen at all governmental levels, the report states.

The report’s sources were the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, Ballotpedia, U.S. Conference of State Legislatures and the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

MLG signs special session legislation

MLG signs special session legislation

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the only legislation passed in the special session that lasted just hours earlier this month. HB 1 contained $100…
Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

State lawmakers discussed the uses of artificial intelligence both in the public and private sector during an interim committee meeting on Monday. The Science,…
Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Hello fellow political junkies! Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special session on July 18 to tackle public safety issues ranging from criminal competency…
Vocal advocacy group challenges PNM rate increase proposal

Vocal advocacy group challenges PNM rate increase proposal

An advocacy group that is a frequent and vocal critic of the state’s largest electric utility is challenging a proposal by the utility to…
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service releases recovery plan for endangered bat

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service releases recovery plan for endangered bat

A new plan is in place for helping recover populations of a bat found in New Mexico that was first listed as endangered in…
PRC approves NM Gas Co. rate increase agreement

PRC approves NM Gas Co. rate increase agreement

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission approved a stipulated agreement which is expected to result in a rate increase for customers.  The stipulated agreement…
Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

About 200 people from tribal governors to legislators to advocates and teachers gathered at Bishop’s Lodge to discuss Early Childhood Education’s future in New…
Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury secured $8.3 million for childhood development and youth services in the 1st congressional district through federal community project funding. Stansbury,…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

A recent report by KFF, a foundation that provides health policy analysis, found mental health issues on the rise and disparities in mental health…
Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf answered questions about the safety of human milk formula and mifepristone on Wednesday. Sen. Martin…
Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Amy Maxmen, KFF Health News Four years after hospitals in New York City overflowed with covid-19 patients, emergency physician Sonya Stokes remains shaken by…
New Mexico groups have mixed reactions to Harris as presumptive nominee

New Mexico groups have mixed reactions to Harris as presumptive nominee

Some New Mexico-based reproductive justice and LGBTQ groups express mixed reactions to Vice President Kamala Harris as Democrat’s presumptive nominee for president.  Marshall Martinez,…
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled…
Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced on Sunday her intention to replace President Joe Biden as the presidential Democratic nominee, received immediate support from…
Vasquez introduces legislation aimed to help with patient debt

Vasquez introduces legislation aimed to help with patient debt

No one expects to need to go to the emergency room or get a life-changing diagnosis, both of which usually come with bills of…
Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the high court overturned another long-standing precedent on Friday that could undue both…
Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

The Supreme Court punted on Thursday on a second abortion decision it heard this term, leaving open the question of whether a federal law…
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled…
Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced on Sunday her intention to replace President Joe Biden as the presidential Democratic nominee, received immediate support from…
Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday leaving questions about what happens to the ballot now. Rules were already in place for…
Vasquez introduces legislation aimed to help with patient debt

Vasquez introduces legislation aimed to help with patient debt

No one expects to need to go to the emergency room or get a life-changing diagnosis, both of which usually come with bills of…
Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

State lawmakers discussed the uses of artificial intelligence both in the public and private sector during an interim committee meeting on Monday. The Science,…
Politics Newsletter: AG wants thoughts on social media

Politics Newsletter: AG wants thoughts on social media

Hello fellow political junkies! A behavioral health crisis impacting teenagers and young adults in the social media age has caught the attention of lawmakers. …

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report