New Mexico ranks fourth in Gender Parity Index

New Mexico ranks fourth overall in gender parity for elected officials according to a report released Tuesday.

The Gender Parity Index listed New Mexico as fourth place, tying with Nevada, in the nation for gender parity, the first time in three years it was not ranked first place. New Mexico also scored a B with a parity score of 45.6 out of 100 points.

New Mexico has never scored an A.

Gender parity happens when 50 percent of those elected to public offices are women.

Up until January 2023, New Mexico had an all-woman U.S. House delegation which ended when Yvette Herrell, a Republican, lost her re-election bid to Democrat Gabe Vasquez in the 2nd Congressional District.

The two are facing each other in a rematch in November.

“New Mexico has had the second-most total women (30) serve as statewide executives in the country; since 1923, all twenty of its secretaries of state have been women,” the report states.

The number of women serving in the state legislature has grown from 20 percent in 1994 to 44 percent in 2024.

“(New Mexico) is one of three states where their lower house has achieved or surpassed gender parity (54 percent in New Mexico). Of the women serving as state legislators, 84 percent of them are Democrats and 16 percent are Republicans,” the report states.

The Gender Parity Index is an annual report put out by nonprofit, nonpartisan organization RepresentWomen that aims to advance systemic reforms ensuring women can run, win, lead and serve.

The group launched the report in 2013 looking “to help researchers and advocates track progress toward gender-balanced governance and identify opportunities for increasing women’s political representation in the U.S.,” according to the report.

The report’s key takeaways as a whole were that the U.S. is more than halfway to gender parity with an overall score of 27 percent with less than half of states getting 25 or more points toward parity.

This is also the first time in the report’s 11 year history that no state got an F grade.

“After eight consecutive years of scoring under 10 points, Louisiana earned its first “D” grade and moved up to 45th place. This shows just how consequential a single election cycle can be, especially with open seats,” the report states.

In order to continue sustained progress, changes need to be made to support women in office.

The top spot went to Oregon which scored an A grade with Maine, which came in second and Michigan in third place on the Index.

“The decline in incumbent women running for Congress this cycle suggests that progress will likely plateau or regress if we do not ensure a modern and safe work environment,” the report states.

This progress must happen at all governmental levels, the report states.

The report’s sources were the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, Ballotpedia, U.S. Conference of State Legislatures and the U.S. Conference of Mayors.