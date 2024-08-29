Patchwork of new Title IX rules are in effect with no end in sight

Thanks to court challenges by conservative groups and Republican-led states, six schools in New Mexico – three colleges and three K-12 – cannot implement Biden’s Title IX rules to expand protections against sex discrimination. And that number will likely grow. The Biden administration announced new Title IX rules in April designed to expand protections against […]

Thanks to court challenges by conservative groups and Republican-led states, six schools in New Mexico – three colleges and three K-12 – cannot implement Biden’s Title IX rules to expand protections against sex discrimination. And that number will likely grow.

The Biden administration announced new Title IX rules in April designed to expand protections against sex discrimination to include gender identity and sexual orientation, sex characteristics, sex stereotypes and parenting and pregnant students.

The new rules also change how schools respond to allegations of sexual assault. This is a change advocates welcome because they said the 2020 rules, established by the Trump administration, made the process more difficult for victims.

Enacted in 1972 under former President Richard Nixon, Title IX is considered a landmark in federal civil rights law. It prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in all educational programs and activities that receive federal funding.

The new rules went into effect on August 1. But 26 Republican-led states, clustered into nine lawsuits, sued and sought injunctions on implementation of the rule. The focus of all nine lawsuits is aimed at preventing the portions of the rule that expand protections for transgender and gender nonbinary students that allow them to use the bathroom of their gender and expect their preferred pronouns and names to be respected within the educational environment.

The lawsuit before U.S. District Judge John Broomes in Kansas included three conservative organizations, including Moms for Liberty. The organizations sought an expansion to an injunction to include all schools across the nation with enrolled members as students. The court agreed in July.

Moms for Liberty cofounder Tiffany Justice told NM Political Report that her group is submitting a new list every few weeks to the court to add more schools to the list as they recruit more members at schools around the country. The court agreed with Moms for Liberty that the list should be dynamic. Justice said Moms for Liberty intends to get members at every school so that all schools and colleges will have to return to the 2020 Title IX rules.

The groups’ argument is that their children’s right to free speech is being infringed upon, Justice said.

“The ruling out of the Tenth Circuit is important. It reaches into blue states and we’re really thankful for that,” Justice said.

New Mexico colleges and K-12 schools implemented the rule on August 1 and all schools were expecting to do so uniformly because New Mexico was not a party to any of the lawsuits.

But because of the expanded injunction, New Mexico State University, Eastern New Mexico University’s Roswell campus and Central New Mexico Community College cannot implement the new rules. Each of these three schools are on the organized groups’ list of college campuses that have enrolled members.

The New Mexico Higher Education Department said through spokesperson Tripp Stelnicki that the department hopes “these legal challenges can be resolved expeditiously so that all students and faculty of all higher education institutions in New Mexico are operating on the same playing field with respect to updated federal Title IX regulations.”

“These federal guidelines are intended to protect students, and the department would want to avoid a long-term situation where one set of rules applies to one set of students, and another to another,” Stelnicki said through email.

John Houser, associate vice president for public relations and advancement at ENMU, told NM Political Report that since the injunction only applies to the Roswell campus, only the Roswell campus would abide by the 2020 set of Title IX rules. The Portales and Ruidoso campuses would enforce the 2024 rules, which include the expanded protections.

Houser said ENMU doesn’t believe that this will be confusing for students because there are administrators on the campuses who are experts at understanding the regulations and at applying them.

Brad Moore, director of communications and media relations for Central New Mexico Community College, told NM Political Report in an email that because of the injunction, CNM “will continue to address Title IX claims under the 2020 Title IX rules unless or until the injunction is lifted.” He said the college will “closely monitor the legal proceedings and be prepared to implement any regulatory changes.”

William Nutt, executive director of the Office of Institutional Equity for NMSU, told NM Political Report that because NMSU and Doña Ana Community College, plus NMSU’s satellite campuses in Grants and Alamogordo, operate as one system, the entire system will enforce the Trump 2020 Title IX regulations.

He said, however, that he welcomes students reaching out to his office if they have concerns or questions.

“I will talk to anybody,” Nutt said.

He also said the 2020 regulations are “the floor” and the school itself has implemented policies on its own that protect students.

Jennesa Calvo-Friedman, staff attorney with American Civil Liberties Union in New York, told NM Political Report that schools that are on the list can still implement the Biden-era rules. But the schools can only enforce the new rules as part of their own policies and procedures, not as a student’s right under federal law. The federal DOE cannot enforce the rules at these schools.

Nutt said that NMSU can work with a student if they have faced sexual harassment, violence or discrimination. He said NMSU already accommodates parenting students by providing lactation rooms on campus, which is a requirement under the Biden rules, but not the 2020 rules.

One important change to the Biden rules, advocates say, is that it allows a college to respond to a student who needs help on campus if a sexual assault occurred off-campus. Nutt said that through NMSU’s own policies, it can do something similar. He said, for instance, the school can change a victim’s grade or wipe away the fact that a victim of sexual assault ever attended a class to help them recover.

But, Gwen Stacy, a third-year student at NMSU, told NM Political Report that she is concerned that NMSU is not able to implement the 2024 Title IX regulations. She repeatedly referred to the scandal NMSU faced a few years ago because a few students on the basketball team sexually assaulted other team players during a hazing incident. The coach did not respond, initially, to a complaint about the incident. But the university later fired the coach and settled an $8 million lawsuit with the student’s family.

Stacy said that given NMSU’s history, she does not trust the university will live up to its goal of protecting students.

“They already have a pretty poor track record,” she said.

Discrimination against the transgender community

Adrien Lawyer, co-founder and director of education of the Transgender Resource Center, said that under President Barack Obama, transgender and gender nonbinary individuals were headed on the “conveyor belt” of acceptance.

Obama issued a Dear Colleague Letter in 2016 which outlined that under Title IX, transgender students’ rights are protected.

Lawyer said that sometimes even the most well-meaning teachers discriminate against students who don’t fall within heteronormative stereotypes. But when Obama issued the letter, “it changed everything,” he said.

Lawyer said the move enabled transgender students to push back when teachers or administrators did not allow students bathroom access or refused to use the students’ preferred names or pronouns.

But under former President Donald Trump, the Department of Education revoked Obama’s guidelines and then issued its own Title IX regulations in 2020. Lawyer said the Trump rules emboldened people at the local level and “we had to fight for things already established,” in New Mexico.

Title IX and New Mexico Public schools

Although the legal battle around Title IX tends to focus on college campuses, Title IX affects all public educational institutions that receive some kind of federal funding, including K-12 schools. The New Mexico public schools currently affected by the Tenth Circuit injunction are Siembra Leadership High school, Estancia Valley Classical Academy and Rehoboth Christian School.

The three schools did not respond to a request for comment.

Janelle Taylor Garcia, communications director for New Mexico Public Education Department, said that “since a federal court has blocked the rule for some schools in the state, the PED will now look into how it can update its guidelines to follow the court’s decision and other related orders.”

Taylor Garcia also said that if a student in a public school experiences harassment or discrimination, the student or family can file a complaint with their local school or the school district.

“It should be noted that students and families alleging sex-based discrimination under Title IX at school may also file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Civil Rights at any time,” she said by email.

The effort to restore some parts of Biden’s Title IX rule

Over the summer, the U.S. Department of Justice asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider an emergency petition to allow the rest of Biden’s new Title IX rules to be applicable.

The DOJ asked in its petition that, since all nine lawsuits were focused on the section about discrimination against transgender and gender nonbinary students, that the high court could narrow the injunction to only that part of the rule and allow the rest of the 1,500-page rule go into effect.

If the high court had agreed, it would have allowed the new rules regarding how college campuses respond to reports of sexual violence to go into effect. But last week, the Supreme Court said, in an unsigned response, that it would not narrow the injunction. The federal government is barred from enforcing the 2024 Title IX rules while the lower courts consider the nine lawsuits. Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, joined by Justices Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Under the Trump Title IX rules, when a student reported sexual assault, the victim and alleged perpetrator had to undergo a live hearing, similar to a court process. Elena Rubinfeld, legal director for New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs, called this a “huge barrier” for victims.

“Survivors don’t feel comfortable doing that,” Rubinfeld said. “We know that when survivors have more control of the process that follows their sexual assault, they have better outcomes and healing and survivors are able to move forward.”

The 2024 rules also lower the bar for what counts as sexual harassment, from both “severe” and “pervasive” to “severe or pervasive,” which makes it easier to report.

Calvo-Friedman said the Biden Title IX rules are a “really important step forward in terms of clarifying the obligation to schools.”

She said the Biden Title IX rules also impact pregnant and parenting students’ rights. She said pregnant and parenting students’ rights have always been covered under Title IX, but schools “don’t always know Title IX prohibits discrimination against pregnant and parenting students.”

“Instead of having to bring a federal case, a student can say, ‘I need clean lactation rooms and not providing it violates my Title IX rights.’ The rules say it explicitly,” Calvo-Friedman said.

Rubinfeld said that from a sexual assault perspective, if individuals or certain groups feel unsafe and violence is tolerated in a community, it “increases risk factors for sexual assault on campus.” In addition, LGBTQ individuals face a higher risk for sexual assault.

“We think about our entire culture as a community. People want to think trans rights are distinct from survivor rights. I see the two interconnected in a lot of ways. To create a community actively preventing sexual assault harm, we need to protect the rights of everyone in that community,” Rubenfeld said.

Kel O’Hara, senior attorney with Equal Rights Advocates, said this is a “really scary” time for transgender individuals and that anti-trans legislation has increased exponentially across the nation.

O’Hara, who uses they/them pronouns, also said anti-trans policies don’t just harm transgender students.

“It leads to the increased scrutiny of bodies, women of color in particular. Bans don’t do anything to address inequities in women’s sports,” they said.

O’Hara said under funding and under resourcing in girls’ sports and unaddressed sexual harassment in girls’ sports are the real barriers.

“We tend to lose sight of that in this conversation,” they said.