  August 6, 2024

NM politicians respond to Harris picking Walz as running mate

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris named Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate Tuesday morning.

New Mexico leaders and the two major parties released statements about Harris’ pick.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, a Democrat, was “thrilled” for Harris’ pick.

“Having worked closely with (Walz) in the House, I can say that Tim is the real deal—someone who gets results without getting bogged down by political distractions,” Heinrich said in a statement Tuesday. “Whether it’s standing up for the rights and freedoms of Minnesotans or championing working families, Tim embodies the values that make our country strong. I’m confident that together with Vice President Kamala Harris, they’ll lead our nation with the courage, compassion, and common sense that we need. As a Senator from the Southwest, I’m proud to stand with this powerhouse duo as they fight for all Americans, from the heartland to the mesas.”

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, a Democrat, also supported the pick.

“Tim Walz has been an effective and pragmatic governor who brings a wealth of experience and strong values to the ticket. I look forward to working with a Harris-Walz administration to lift up ABQ families!” Keller said in an X post Tuesday.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham posted about the news to her campaign X account.

“Walz is smart, effective, dedicated and— just importantly— a kind, compassionate and decent man. His previous experience as an educator, and his ongoing work to improve the lives of veterans, has helped improve countless lives,” Lujan Grisham said in the post. “I congratulate Vice President Harris for picking a stellar running mate who will inspire Americans and help defeat the Trump-Vance ticket in November.”

Lujan Grisham has close ties with Harris, and Harris officiated Lujan Grisham’s wedding.

Lujan Grisham was also part of the vetting process as a potential running mate for Harris per Politico.

Also on X, Sen. Ben Ray Luján posted about Harris’ running mate pick.

“I know @Tim_Walz — he’s served our country in the classroom, in military uniform, on the floor as a member of the House, & as the down-to-earth Governor we all know and love. As our next VP, I know he’ll continue to be our teacher, fighter, & unifier. Nice pick, @KamalaHarris!” Luján posted.

At the party level, National Republican Congressional Committee Regional Spokeswoman Delanie Bomar equated 2nd Congressional District Rep. Gabe Vasquez’s re-election bid to the presumptive presidential ticket.

“Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, and Gabe Vasquez are running as the most left-wing radical ticket in American history,” Bomar said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “Vasquez will work under the Harris-Walz banner to unleash crime and border chaos on New Mexicans while allowing skyrocketing costs to put the American Dream further out of reach.”

Vasquez, D-Las Cruces, is running a rematch against former incumbent Yvette Herrell, R-Alamogordo. 

The Democratic Party of New Mexico issued a statement Tuesday supporting the Harris-Walz ticket.

“New Mexico Democrats could not be more thrilled by Vice President Harris’ selection of Tim Walz as her running mate. Governor Walz has been a champion for working and rural Minnesota families, qualities which add relatable life experience and perspective to Harris’ campaign in New Mexico,” the party statement said. “Governor Walz will be a tremendous asset not just to our Democratic ticket but even more importantly, to our country as the next Vice President.”

Republican nominee former President Donald Trump announced Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, as his running mate during the Republican National Convention in June.

Vance said that he called Walz and left a voicemail congratulating him for being named Harris’ running mate, according to The Hill.

Harris was officially named the Democratic nominee on Monday in an online process to qualify for ballots in all states. An in-person Democratic National Convention will take place later this month.

