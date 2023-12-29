GOT A TIP?

  • December 29, 2023

Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument offers escape into New Mexico’s past

Near Mountainair, are the Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument’s three units: Quarai, Gran Quivira and Abó. These three places have 17th-century Spanish mission architecture, original pueblo architecture and panoramic views of the Manzano Mountains. “Historically, the emphasis was on the churches because in its own right, still standing examples of 17th century Spanish mission architecture […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument offers escape into New Mexico’s past

Near Mountainair, are the Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument’s three units: Quarai, Gran Quivira and Abó.

These three places have 17th-century Spanish mission architecture, original pueblo architecture and panoramic views of the Manzano Mountains.

“Historically, the emphasis was on the churches because in its own right, still standing examples of 17th century Spanish mission architecture within a fairly condensed area is truly rare and that kind of makes us unique,” said Kevin Lloyd, who serves as seasonal staff at Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument.

The church at the Quarai Ruins near Punta de Agua, Nuestra Señora de la Purísima Concepción de Quarai, includes a santuario and convento made of locally quarried red sandstone and dates to 1626. It was the seat of the Spanish Inquisition in the Americas until 1677 when those living there migrated north, according to the National Park Service.

Prior to that the Tiwa-speaking people lived there from the 14th century onwards. The only remains of the Tiwa people at Quarai are in unexcavated mounds. However, in Gran Quivira, the pueblo area has been excavated to reveal small kivas in what would have been individual dwellings.

Each Salinas Pueblo Missions unit has kivas. In Quarai, the kiva is square for unknown reasons. 

The kivas were either there prior to the Spaniards’ arrival or were a superposition as a means of the Spanish Catholics to assert their domination, according to the National Park Service.

Photos taken of the Quarai Ruins in the Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument in December 2023.

The convento is currently used as a music performance space and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, naturalization ceremonies would occur there from time to time.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, things are slowly getting back to higher levels of activities, Lloyd said.

This includes astronomy events throughout the year at all three units. 

“We actually did have seven dark sky events this year, which after COVID actually was a sort of record,” Lloyd said.

Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument has held astronomy events since 1986 and it became a certified International Dark Sky Park in 2016, according to the National Park Service.

The three Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument units are open throughout the year and include hikes, including primitive trails as well as paved ones.

For more information, visit Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument website or call (505) 847-2585.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

Revenue projection: $3.5 billion in new money, though recovery slows

State economists told Legislators that they will likely have an additional $3.5 billion in revenue to consider when crafting the next budget. This is…
Politics Newsletter: Revenue tracking and the 2024 legislative session

Politics Newsletter: Revenue tracking and the 2024 legislative session

Politics newsletter featuring revenue tracking, Meanwhile on the Hill and upcoming legislative meetings.
2023 Top Stories #3: Climate change brings record heat to New Mexico

2023 Top Stories #3: Climate change brings record heat to New Mexico

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. This summer brought record heat to much of the United…
Advocacy group says BLM has favored oil and gas over an endangered bird species

Advocacy group says BLM has favored oil and gas over an endangered bird species

Nearly every time that oil and gas operators have applied for exemptions measures aimed at protecting the endangered lesser prairie chicken, the U.S. Bureau…
Spike in interest in rooftop solar leads to new organization

Spike in interest in rooftop solar leads to new organization

A new group in San Juan County seeks to make it easier for people to install solar arrays on their houses. This cooperative is…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Legislature hears about post-COVID impacts on education

Public education is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. The state Legislative Finance Committee’s Public Education Subcommittee released a report Wednesday detailing…
ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

ECECD hosts baby showers to let parents know about resources

Friday afternoon, a line of people formed outside a room in the Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum in Albuquerque.  The line was made…
Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

Guaranteed income pilot project for mixed status families in New Mexico improved outcomes

The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group, a coalition of nonprofit advocacy groups, released a new report that found a guaranteed income for mixed…
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time. The governor’s office said that Lujan Grisham is experiencing mild symptoms and…
Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Study: New Mexico had highest increase in abortion since 2020

Between January 2020 and June 2023, New Mexico saw a larger increase in abortion than any other state, according to a new report. The…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Federal initiative announced to address gun violence

Federal initiative announced to address gun violence

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is not the only official working to curb gun violence through executive governmental action, the White House announced…
U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

U.S. Supreme Court to hear mifepristone case next year

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments sometime next year on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…
2023 Top Stories #4: Courts uphold congressional redistricting

2023 Top Stories #4: Courts uphold congressional redistricting

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District covers the southern half of…
Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

Local election results certified, with some recounts pending

The New Mexico State Canvass Board met Tuesday in Santa Fe to certify the official 2023 local election results. The State Canvass Board is…
NM Supreme Court hears gerrymandering oral arguments, decision to come at later date

NM Supreme Court hears gerrymandering oral arguments, decision to come at later date

Attorneys for both the Republican Party of New Mexico and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver delivered oral arguments on Monday in the case…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument offers escape into New Mexico’s past

Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument offers escape into New Mexico’s past

Near Mountainair, are the Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument’s three units: Quarai, Gran Quivira and Abó. These three places have 17th-century Spanish mission architecture,…
2023 Top Stories #2: Efforts to combat gun violence

2023 Top Stories #2: Efforts to combat gun violence

Violent crimes involving firearms were a major issue in New Mexico, particularly following Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s executive order declaring gun violence a public…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report