Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument offers escape into New Mexico’s past

Near Mountainair, are the Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument’s three units: Quarai, Gran Quivira and Abó. These three places have 17th-century Spanish mission architecture, original pueblo architecture and panoramic views of the Manzano Mountains. “Historically, the emphasis was on the churches because in its own right, still standing examples of 17th century Spanish mission architecture […]

Near Mountainair, are the Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument’s three units: Quarai, Gran Quivira and Abó.

These three places have 17th-century Spanish mission architecture, original pueblo architecture and panoramic views of the Manzano Mountains.

“Historically, the emphasis was on the churches because in its own right, still standing examples of 17th century Spanish mission architecture within a fairly condensed area is truly rare and that kind of makes us unique,” said Kevin Lloyd, who serves as seasonal staff at Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument.

The church at the Quarai Ruins near Punta de Agua, Nuestra Señora de la Purísima Concepción de Quarai, includes a santuario and convento made of locally quarried red sandstone and dates to 1626. It was the seat of the Spanish Inquisition in the Americas until 1677 when those living there migrated north, according to the National Park Service.

Prior to that the Tiwa-speaking people lived there from the 14th century onwards. The only remains of the Tiwa people at Quarai are in unexcavated mounds. However, in Gran Quivira, the pueblo area has been excavated to reveal small kivas in what would have been individual dwellings.

Each Salinas Pueblo Missions unit has kivas. In Quarai, the kiva is square for unknown reasons.

The kivas were either there prior to the Spaniards’ arrival or were a superposition as a means of the Spanish Catholics to assert their domination, according to the National Park Service.

Photos taken of the Quarai Ruins in the Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument in December 2023.

The convento is currently used as a music performance space and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, naturalization ceremonies would occur there from time to time.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, things are slowly getting back to higher levels of activities, Lloyd said.

This includes astronomy events throughout the year at all three units.

“We actually did have seven dark sky events this year, which after COVID actually was a sort of record,” Lloyd said.

Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument has held astronomy events since 1986 and it became a certified International Dark Sky Park in 2016, according to the National Park Service.

The three Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument units are open throughout the year and include hikes, including primitive trails as well as paved ones.

For more information, visit Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument website or call (505) 847-2585.