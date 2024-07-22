Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Hello fellow political junkies! Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special session on July 18 to tackle public safety issues ranging from criminal competency reform to making medians safer. The special session was criticized by Senate and House Democrats who said that the governor’s proposed legislation needed more time for discussion, vetting and polishing. The […]

Hello fellow political junkies!

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special session on July 18 to tackle public safety issues ranging from criminal competency reform to making medians safer.

The special session was criticized by Senate and House Democrats who said that the governor’s proposed legislation needed more time for discussion, vetting and polishing.

The special session happened and was over in a day, without any discussion of most of Lujan Grisham’s agenda.

The only bill discussed, HB 1, included funding for the session, wildfire and funding assistance and assisted outpatient treatment programs and criminal competency pilot programs.

The aftermath included Lujan Grisham being disappointed that the special session was an abbreviated version of what she wanted.

She issued a statement following the session stating that she was “sorry that most of our elected officials didn’t even try.”

New Mexico Senate Republicans also issued a statement following the special session stating that they “thank the Governor for being bold enough to take a stand on public safety even when her party abandoned her and the citizens of New Mexico. There has never been a clearer example for a need to put control of the Legislature in the hands of Republicans.”

The session included 16 pieces of legislation proposed on the Senate floor but legislators discussed only HB 1 and passed it in both the House and Senate.

The bill now goes to Lujan Grisham for signing.

For more on the special session, see mine and my colleague Susan Dunlap’s story here.

Upcoming interim committee meetings

Interim Mortgage Finance Authority Act Oversight Committee will meet at 10 a.m. on July 22 at New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority Office 344 Fourth Street SW in Albuquerque.

Interim Water And Natural Resources Committee will meet on July 22-23 at WORKforce Training Center, Room 207 Central New Mexico Community College 5600 Eagle Rock Avenue NE in Albuquerque.

Interim Transportation Infrastructure Revenue Subcommittee will meet at 10 a.m, on July 24 at University of New Mexico Science and Technology Park Rotunda 801 University Boulevard SE in Albuquerque.

Interim Legislative Education Study Committee will meet July 24-26 at Los Alamos High School Speech Theater.

Interim Land Grant Committee will meet July 25-26 at Northern New Mexico College in Española.

Interim Investments And Pensions Oversight Committee will meet July 30 at Casa Rodeña Winery is Los Ranchos de Albuquerque.

Interim Legislative Health And Human Services Committee will meet July 31-Aug 2 at Eastern New Mexico University Campus Union Building Ballroom 1500 South Avenue K in Portales.

For more information about interim committee meetings, visit nmlegis.gov and click the Committees tab at the top of the screen.

2024 General Election

Last week, the Republican National Convention was held, during which, delegates formally voted former President Donald Trump to be the nominee. Trump also named Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, as his vice presidential running mate.

Vance and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to debate later this summer on CBS.

The announcement was made Monday, a couple of days after Trump was grazed by a bullet during an assassination attempt.

Trump officially accepted the Republican nomination on July 18.

The General Election is Nov. 5.

The Election Results 2024 will be posted to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office website after polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5. It currently lists the 2024 Primary results.

For more information about elections contact your local county clerk’s office which can also help you check on or update your voter registration, a process that can also be done online at NMVote.org.

Tips, subscriptions and more info

If you enjoyed this newsletter and other reporting by NM Political Report why not donate? We are a nonprofit newsroom that is funded through grants and donations. In order to keep NM Political Report running and ad-free, we need support from readers like you.

This is one of several newsletters produced by NM Political Report, check them out here.