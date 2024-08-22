GOT A TIP?

  • August 22, 2024

Groups protest Republicans in Las Cruces

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s campaign stop for former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell included protesters. Johnson stopped by for the launch of a Republican field office in Las Cruces and spoke during the grand opening on Wednesday. Herrell is a Republican trying to win back the 2nd  Congressional District seat from the current holder, […]

  • Susan Dunlap
Groups protest Republicans in Las Cruces

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s campaign stop for former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell included protesters.

Johnson stopped by for the launch of a Republican field office in Las Cruces and spoke during the grand opening on Wednesday.

Herrell is a Republican trying to win back the 2nd  Congressional District seat from the current holder, Democrat House Rep. Gabe Vasquez. She cut the ribbon on her new Las Cruces field office, which Republicans are calling a “Battle Station.” The National Republican Congressional Committee hosted the grand opening.

“The new Battle Station will serve as a hub of the grassroots team that will help elect Yvette Herrell and Republicans up and down the ballot this November,” Republicans said in a media invitation to the grand opening.

But groups critical of some of both Herrell and Johnson’s positions and legislative priorities protested the grand opening. The Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium announced they were holding a protest on Wednesday in response. The group has criticized Johnson for not allowing a bill that had bipartisan support to be heard on the House floor. The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act would have included more people from New Mexico before the sunset window expired.

Related: Survivors, advocates plead for Speaker to allow RECA expansion vote

ProgressNow New Mexico* also protested the field office’s grand opening with a mobile billboard highlighting both Herrell and Johnson’s voting record in support of anti-abortion legislation.  

Jacqueline Aguirre, reproductive justice manager with ProgressNow New Mexico, said through a news release that “the Republican Party has declared war on anyone with a uterus across this country and Herrell’s track record of advocating for total abortion bans highlights how she is fully on board with taking away the basic rights of New Mexicans.”

Herrell has been accused by Democrats and pro-abortion groups as waffling on her position on abortion. She has often billed herself as a “pro-life” candidate on social media and during interviews, such as the one held in Valencia County hosted by Republicans where she said she wished for an abortion ban in New Mexico. She has a record of supporting both bans and anti-abortion legislation. She was a co-sponsor on the Life at Conception Act in 2021 in the House of Representatives.

But, since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago and public opinion polls, as well as Democratic wins have shown that the majority of Americans do not agree with the bans, Herrell announced that she no longer supports a national ban on abortion. 

“Since the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade was handed down by the Supreme Court, abortion policies are no longer a federal issue, which is why I would not vote for a national abortion ban. As a pro-life woman, it is important to me that we extend every option available to those who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy to help them make an informed decision, including access to women’s health care services, adoption opportunities, and counseling. I will also continue to fully support pro-family fertility treatments like IVF that provide hope for so many American families who want to experience the gift of parenthood, as well as supporting increased access to birth control methods,” Herrell said in an emailed statement to NM Political Report.

Democrats and abortion rights advocates have pushed back on Herrell’s position, particularly that she supports IVF treatment. Because she co-sponsored the 2021 Life at Conception Act, which states, in part, that life is “vested in each human being at all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization…” which, if enacted, would create a legal quandary for IVF clinics.

Alissa Barnes, executive director of ProgressNow New Mexico, said through a news release, that Herrell’s current position on abortion and IVF treatment is a “misinformation campaign.”

The mobile billboards also highlighted Johnson’s vote for the Life at Conception Act in 2021. Johnson calls himself a “pro-lifer” and was also one of 166 Republican cosponsors of the Life at Conception Act in 2021.

Johnson’s campaign communications, in lieu of a statement to NM Political Report, pointed to Johnson’s recent public statements that the U.S. Congress “supports IVF treatment,” and to an interview he did with Politico where he said that, while he believes in “the sanctity of human life,” he also believes that abortion access is in the hands of each state to decide.

*ProgressNow New Mexico helps NM Political Report find funding. ProgressNow New Mexico has no editorial input or control over NM Political Report’s content.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Legislators talk potential changes to criminal competency process

Legislators talk potential changes to criminal competency process

Criminal competency initiatives are a major part of public safety discussions by legislators and other state leaders both before and since the July 18…
LFC delivers BernCo crime update, offers suggestions

LFC delivers BernCo crime update, offers suggestions

A Legislative Finance Committee report said a way for New Mexico to try to alleviate its crime problems, it should seek to fix the…
‘Extreme disappointment’: Legislators discuss public safety challenges

‘Extreme disappointment’: Legislators discuss public safety challenges

The interim Legislative Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee discussed New Mexico’s crime situation during its meeting Monday.  Legislative Finance Committee staff presented on public…
How to protect your home and neighborhood from wildfires

How to protect your home and neighborhood from wildfires

When the South Fork Fire burned through Ruidoso destroying hundreds of buildings, some homes were spared simply because of the efforts taken by homeowners.…
Maxeon promises solar jobs. Reality is less certain.

Maxeon promises solar jobs. Reality is less certain.

By Justin Horwath, New Mexico In Depth On a vast shrubby mesa in Southeast Albuquerque, local politicians and developers for years have envisioned a…
Anderson makes history as first woman appointed as NM state engineer

Anderson makes history as first woman appointed as NM state engineer

New Mexico has its first woman state engineer. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Elizabeth Anderson to the role that was vacated this summer when…
Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

About 200 people from tribal governors to legislators to advocates and teachers gathered at Bishop’s Lodge to discuss Early Childhood Education’s future in New…
Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury secured $8.3 million for childhood development and youth services in the 1st congressional district through federal community project funding. Stansbury,…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

As rhetoric around undocumented workers heats up, new report shows their tax contribution

A nonprofit group released data showing how much taxes migrants pay in the U.S. as rhetoric on immigration grows more prominent just months from…
Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

A recent report by KFF, a foundation that provides health policy analysis, found mental health issues on the rise and disparities in mental health…
Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf answered questions about the safety of human milk formula and mifepristone on Wednesday. Sen. Martin…
Groups protest Republicans in Las Cruces

Groups protest Republicans in Las Cruces

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s campaign stop for former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell included protesters. Johnson stopped by for the launch of a…
Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Researchers found that self-managed abortion has increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. In the medical journal, Obstetrics…
Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from…
Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Self-managed abortions have increased since Dobbs, study finds

Researchers found that self-managed abortion has increased since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago. In the medical journal, Obstetrics…
Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Guv advertises state’s safe haven abortion status to lure providers from Texas

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advertising the state’s safe haven status for legal and safe reproductive healthcare to try to lure medical providers from…
New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

New tool launches to offset donor fatigue for reproductive rights aid

A new practical support tool for patients traveling to New Mexico and Colorado for an abortion launched as a pilot project connected to Planned…
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled…
Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced on Sunday her intention to replace President Joe Biden as the presidential Democratic nominee, received immediate support from…
Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday leaving questions about what happens to the ballot now. Rules were already in place for…
State revenue growth continues to grow, but slows

State revenue growth continues to grow, but slows

New Mexico’s revenue is higher so far in the current fiscal year than it was a year ago, according to the Legislative Finance Committee.…
How to protect your home and neighborhood from wildfires

How to protect your home and neighborhood from wildfires

When the South Fork Fire burned through Ruidoso destroying hundreds of buildings, some homes were spared simply because of the efforts taken by homeowners.…
‘Healthcare is personal’: MLG addresses DNC

‘Healthcare is personal’: MLG addresses DNC

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke about healthcare at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night. “In my state, we like things spicy, a little chile…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report