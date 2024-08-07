GOT A TIP?

  • August 7, 2024

Heinrich says failure to expand Child Tax Credit is ‘Inexcusable and downright shameful’

A tax package that would have expanded the Child Tax Credit and provided tax support for small businesses was blocked by Senate Republicans last week. New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich, a Democrat and longtime proponent of the Child Tax Credit, released a statement Monday expressing his ire that the tax package was blocked. “Expanding the […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
A tax package that would have expanded the Child Tax Credit and provided tax support for small businesses was blocked by Senate Republicans last week.

New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich, a Democrat and longtime proponent of the Child Tax Credit, released a statement Monday expressing his ire that the tax package was blocked.

“Expanding the Child Tax Credit is one of the most powerful tools we have to put money back into the pockets of New Mexicans,” Heinrich said in a press release. “It’s inexcusable and downright shameful that Senate Republicans just blocked legislation that would have expanded the Child Tax Credit and benefited 140,000 children in New Mexico, who have been left behind by the current program. Our children deserve better.”

Heinrich voted for the Child Tax Credit’s expansion in 2021 and has worked for its renewal and/or expansion.

The Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act would have expanded the Child Tax Credit for low-income families so that they would be eligible for the full $2,000 credit; enhanced the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit to increase affordable housing availability; provide tax relief to disaster survivors including those affected by wildfires; and support small business growth.

Heinrich added that he intends to “keep fighting to reinstate the fully expanded Child Tax Credit that Democrats passed in 2021 and lower costs for New Mexico’s working families.” 

The Child Tax Credit’s 2021 expansion helped 2.9 million children out of poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“We know that poverty is a policy choice, as evidenced by the millions of children nationwide who dropped back into poverty after the expiration of the temporarily expanded federal Child Tax Credit in 2022,” New Mexico Voices for Children Executive Director Gabrielle Uballez told NM Political Report via email Monday. “Fortunately, in New Mexico, lawmakers have made many policy choices to help alleviate poverty, including the creation of the state’s own CTC. We’re disappointed that so many members of Congress were unwilling to make a similar commitment to the children of this nation by failing to expand this very important benefit that helps children and families.”

Analysis shows that had the tax credit expansion remained in effect, households (with at least one child under 18) median post-tax income would have been $2,607 higher in 2022,” according to the press release. The legislation failed in the Senate on a 48-44 cloture vote. It would have needed 60 votes to pass. It had already passed the House 357-70.

