Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/8/20 edition)

- We spoke to several mothers about how they are handling the pandemic, between juggling working from home and helping their children with schooling and much more. Read the story here.
- New Mexico In Depth wrote about how the pandemic showed that the need for child care is essential.
- This weekend, the state crossed 26,000 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 800 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. This included 152 newly reported cases on Saturday, with six additional deaths; 66 new cases and three new deaths reported on Sunday and 46 new confirmed cases and four deaths on Monday.
- The 46 new cases was the lowest total for a single day since April, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Following the weekend, the Navajo Nation has reported a total of 523 deaths related to COVID-19 and 9,901 total COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
- Some of the Navajo Nations projects with CARES Act funding are moving forward, including supplying electricity to homes previously not attached to the grid, KOB-TV reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican spoke to Earl Collison, the first COVID-19 patient to be hospitalized for the disease. Though he is designated as recovered from the disease, he still shows the effects of being on a ventilator for weeks, and doctors have said it could be up to a year before his normal strength and stamina return.
- There are 32 COVID-19 cases among workers at WIPP, KRQE-TV reported.
- A family was evicted when they were unable to pay rent in a small house in northern New Mexico, despite the state’s moratorium on evictions, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The number of Native Americans voting in the primaries plummeted, likely because they were the hardest-hit areas by the pandemic at the time, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Two Albuquerque city councilors want to use $10 million of federal CARES ACt funding to aid local businesses, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- A Catholic school in Santa Fe started in-person learning, and the Santa Fe New Mexican looked at what is essentially a preview of what in-person instruction will look like during the pandemic.
- Belen Consolidated Schools will send students back to schools as part of the hybrid model beginning Tuesday, KOB-TV reported.
- PNM saw an increase in residential electricity usage this summer, as people spend more time at home, KRQE-TV reported.
- A community garden in Taos is helping those who are financially hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic and have trouble getting food, KOB-TV reported.
- Rio Rancho Public Schools delayed a move to a hybrid model, which includes some in-person instruction, until September 14, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.
- A state senator is pushing for the federal government to lift trade restrictions on beef between the United States and Taiwan, KRQE-TV reported.
- Taos sports teams will resume workouts on Tuesday, the Taos News reported.
- Film crews in the state can start some pre production with COVID-safe protocols, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. It’s still not clear when actual filming can begin again.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News wrote about The Penny, a film produced by a native Las Crucen, and how its production was delayed.
- A jewelry shop and antiques store have closed, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Lucky Dog Billiards in Las Cruces looked to open in March, but now is set to open later this month, along with a restaurant and bar, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- KRQE-TV found increased business at local restaurants.
- This Friday, organizers went forward with the annual burning of Zozobra, though there was no attendance. They hope that they made money to distribute to Santa Fe nonprofits, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- More parks in Las Cruces will open Tuesday, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Albuquerque Journal wrote about mask kits that the Los Lunas Museum of Heritage and Arts is giving out to children, and how it leads to more mask-wearing among children.
- Gila Hike and Bike held a competition, challenging the public to ride more miles than past and present staff members. The public won, but the shop said it helped get more people out on bikes, the Silver City Daily Press reported.