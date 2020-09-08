Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/8/20 edition)

With an additional four deaths related to COVID-19 and 46 new positive cases reported on Sunday by New Mexico health officials, the state has seen 807 deaths and 26,144 confirmed cases of the disease. As of Sunday, the state Department of Health reported 65 people are hospitalized in the state with the disease and 13,604 have been deemed recovered.

According to state officials, all four of the latest deaths came from counties with the most total number of cases.