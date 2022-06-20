Poll: Lujan Grisham even approval/disapproval ratings

Just under 50 percent of New Mexico voters approve of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s job performance according to a recent poll commissioned by NM Political Report.

The poll, conducted by Public Policy Polling, found that 48 percent of New Mexico voters approved of her job performance while an equal 48 percent disapproved. Another 5 percent were not sure. The numbers do not add up to 100 percent because of rounding.

Lujan Grisham’s approval was higher among women than men, with 54 percent of women approving of her job performance and 54 percent of men disapproving. Just 40 percent of men approved of her job performance, while 42 percent of women disapproved of her job performance.

Lujan Grisham also had high marks from Hispanic or Latino voters, with 67 percent approving of her job performance compared to 30 percent who disapproved. But among white voters, 62 percent disapproved and 33 percent approved. Among other ethnicities, 53 percent approved and 35 percent disapproved.

The poll found that 37 percent of voters had a favorable opinion of Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti, compared to 41 percent with an unfavorable opinion, while 22 percent were not sure. This is similar, but not the same, as a job performance rating.

Lujan Grisham will face Ronchetti in the general election this November.

Lujan Grisham’s job performance was higher than the other elected officials in the poll.

The poll found 44 percent of New Mexico voters approved of Joe Biden’s job performance, compared to 48 percent who disapproved, with 8 percent saying they were not sure.

Both U.S. Senators, Democrats Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, had 43 percent approval ratings. But Heinrich had 37 percent disapproval to Luján’s 39 percent, with the remainder saying they were not sure.

The poll of 642 New Mexico voters was conducted on June 13 and 14. Public Policy Polling called landlines and text messaged those without landlines. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percent for topline questions, while subpopulations will have larger margins of error.