Poll: Lujan Grisham approval rating at 46 percent

Slightly more likely voters disapprove of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s job performance than approve, according to a poll conducted by Public Policy Polling for NM Political Report.

The poll found that 46 percent of voters approved of her job performance and 49 percent disapproved. Another 6 percent said they were not sure.

This is a drop from a NM Political Report poll in June, which found 48 percent approved and an equal percentage disapproved of her job performance.

Lujan Grisham is in the midst of a reelection campaign against former meteorologist and former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mark Ronchetti.

The poll found that 39 percent of voters have a favorable opinion of Ronchetti, while 46 percent have an unfavorable opinion and 15 percent said they were not sure. Favorability ratings are similar, but not the same, as approval ratings.

Presidential, Senators approval

More New Mexico voters also disapproved of President Joe Biden’s job performance, with 43 percent approving and 49 percent disapproving. Another 8 percent were not sure.

This was similar to the June poll, which showed 44 percent approval and 48 percent disapproval.

Biden’s term runs through 2025.

U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, both Democrats, each saw their approval ratings drop, though there was a large number who said they were not sure. Neither Heinrich or Luján are up for reelection this year.

The poll found that Heinrich’s approval rating is 40 percent, compared to 36 percent who disapprove, with 24 percent who were not sure. And Luján had equal 40 percent approval and disapproval ratings, with 20 percent who said they were not sure.

Each had a 43 percent approval rating in the June poll.

The poll of 806 voters was conducted by Public Policy Polling on Oct. 6 and 7 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 points. Public Policy Polling called landlines and text messaged those without landlines. Not all percentages on questions add up to 100 percent because of rounding.