Voters split on Biden, Lujan Grisham’s handling of COVID

New Mexico likely voters are evenly split on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, while voters are virtually split on the same question about President Joe Biden.

A poll conducted by Public Policy Polling for NM Political Report found that 48 percent of voters approved and an equal number disapproved of what Lujan Grisham did during the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining 4 percent were not sure.

For Biden 46 percent approved and 47 percent disapproved, while 7 percent were not sure.

There have been virtually no restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID for months.

The results are slightly lower for both Lujan Grisham and Biden than a previous NM Political Report poll in June.

That poll found 51 percent of voters approved of Lujan Grisham’s handling, while 48 percent approved of Biden’s handling.

Men were more likely to disapprove of the handling of both Democratic leaders, with 44 percent disapproving of Lujan Grisham’s handling and just 42 percent approving. Among women, meanwhile, 53 percent approved and 42 percent disapproved.

For Biden, 43 percent of men approved of his handling of the pandemic, while 51 percent disapproved. Among women, 49 percent approved and 44 percent disapproved of the president’s handling of the pandemic.

The poll of 806 likely voters was conducted by Public Policy Polling on Oct. 6 and 7 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 points. Public Policy Polling called landlines and text messaged those without landlines. Not all percentages on questions add up to 100 percent because of rounding.