GOT A TIP?

  • November 16, 2020

Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/16/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here. See all of our COVID-19 coverage here. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered, beginning Monday, a reimposition of the stay-at-home order. This means all non-essential businesses will have to close. Read more here. Also see the stories […]

  • Matthew Reichbach
Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/16/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.

See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.

  • Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered, beginning Monday, a reimposition of the stay-at-home order. This means all non-essential businesses will have to close. Read more here.
  • The state had high numbers of cases, deaths and hospitalizations over the weekend. On Friday, the state reported 1,237 new cases and 22 new deaths; on Saturday, the state reported 1,180 new cases of COVID-19 and ten new deaths; on Sunday, the state reported 1,033 new cases (with partial test results reported) and seven new deaths. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 crossed 500 as of Sunday.
  • The Navajo Nation reimposed a stay-at-home order and closed government offices, the Navajo Times reported.
    • The cases also continued to grow on the Navajo Nation. Navajo Nation health officials reported 97 new cases and two more deaths on Friday, 172 new cases and no new deaths on Saturday and 117 new cases and four new deaths on Sunday.
  • Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she would call the Legislature into a special session “soon” for COVID-19 relief. Read more here.
  • The number of cases of COVID-19 is growing rapidly in prisons throughout the state, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
  • Leaders of the three hospital systems in Albuquerque will hold a briefing with media on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 response.
  • The state Supreme Court suspended all jury trials until the end of the year, the Associated Press reported. State tax offices and Motor Vehicle Department offices are also closed.
  • The families of over 14,000 children opted for homeschool for this school year instead of remote learning, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
  • Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue had a combined 44 active COVID-19 cases, with dozens of others in quarantine while awaiting test results, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
    • APD substations are closing temporarily because of the spread of the disease, KOB-TV reported.
  • Those around the state emptied grocery stores this weekend in anticipation of the lockdown. The Las Cruces Sun-News reported on this happening in Las Cruces. Grocery stores are among the essential businesses that will not have to close.
  • A New MExico ranch is offering meat to those who are unable to find it in grocery stores, KRQE-TV reported.
  • Santa Ana Star Casino closed this weekend temporarily because of the spread of COVID-19, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
  • The Santa Fe New Mexican spoke to those suffering from the “claustrophobia of COVID-19” and the oppressive nature of the pandemic which has seeped into every aspect of peoples’ lives.
  • Food assistance groups in Las Cruces are seeing more demand for their services during the pandemic, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
  • The Silver Consolidated Schools Board of Education will consider a return to remote learning, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
  • The North Central Regional Transit District suspended bus routes after positive COVID-19 tests among employees, the Rio Grande Sun reported.
  • Immigrants who weren’t eligible for federal COVID-19 received help from nonprofit organizations in Santa Fe, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
  • A Target in Santa Fe closed to in-store shopping for two weeks after four or more rapid responses for COVID-19 cases among employees, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
  • Albuquerque Business First spoke to business leaders in the state about the shutdown.
  • Former Gov. Gary Johnson, a Libertarian, and former U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce disagreed with the shutdown order, KOB-TV reported.
  • The City of Clovis is changing some procedures because of the new COVID-19 restrictions, The Eastern New Mexico News reported. The newspaper also reported that Curry County offices will be closed.
  • Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh said he was concerned about the impact of the closure on small businesses, the Roswell Daily Record reported.
  • A Rio Rancho company is working to develop an anti-viral mask, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.
  • New Mexico leaders are looking at COVID-19 funding for the outdoor recreation industry, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
  • Zia Park in Hobbs suspended live racing until Nov. 30, Daily Racing Form reported.
  • Santa Fe’s Cowgirl BBQ will close for three months because of COVID-19 and new orders that will close indoor and outdoor in-person dining at restaurants for two weeks statewide, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
  • New Mexico State University and Doña Ana Community College will move all classes online because of the spread of COVID-19 in the county, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
  • Western New Mexico University will also go online only on Monday, KRQE-TV reported.
  • City parks in Las Cruces will close and there will be temperature checks at city hall, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
    • A study in The New England Journal of Medicine reported temperature checks are ineffective at identifying COVID-19 cases, but doctors say it could help people know how serious the area is taking COVID-19 precautions and could make people more likely to stay home if they have a fever, Yahoo! News reported.
  • The owner of Saints & Sinners, a bar in Española, died from COVID-19, KOB-TV reported.
  • A custom sign business transitioned and has so far been able to weather the pandemic so far, KOB-TV reported.
  • New Mexico State University is looking for a place to set up camp since they would not be able to practice or play in New Mexico, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Rising construction costs raise concerns about capital outlay system

Rising construction costs raise concerns about capital outlay system

By Robert Nott, The Santa Fe New Mexican As state lawmakers face potentially billions of dollars in new capital outlay requests from local governments…
Republicans want to limit governor’s emergency powers

Republicans want to limit governor’s emergency powers

House Republicans announced legislation that would limit gubernatorial executive powers. Leaders from the caucus held a press conference Tuesday to discuss HJR 8 and…
Bill to make solar more accessible for local governments advances

Bill to make solar more accessible for local governments advances

After evaluating ways to be better prepared for wildfire, the Dixon Volunteer Fire Department in Rio Arriba County chose to install solar panels and…
Bill to make solar more accessible for local governments advances

Bill to make solar more accessible for local governments advances

After evaluating ways to be better prepared for wildfire, the Dixon Volunteer Fire Department in Rio Arriba County chose to install solar panels and…
Cloud seeding pilot program passes first committee

Cloud seeding pilot program passes first committee

Legislation that would appropriate nearly $2 million for a cloud seeding pilot program passed the House Agriculture, Acequias and Water Resources Committee on Tuesday.…
Bipartisan effort would improve compensation to ranchers that lose livestock to wolves

Bipartisan effort would improve compensation to ranchers that lose livestock to wolves

A bill that would provide state money to compensate ranchers for direct and indirect losses of livestock to Mexican wolves received unanimous support from…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Bill would provide menstrual products to those in prison

Bill would provide menstrual products to those in prison

A bill to appropriate $250,000 to provide menstrual products to incarcerated individuals in state prisons passed by a 4-2 vote along party lines in…
Bill to maintain Health Care Affordability Fund distribution passes first House committee

Bill to maintain Health Care Affordability Fund distribution passes first House committee

The House Health and Human Services Committee unanimously passed a bill that would make sure the 55 percent of a health insurance premium surtax …
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Democrats are looking to face an incumbent Republican in a deep-red district. The seat is currently held by Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, who…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
Nella Domenici, daughter of longtime U.S. Senator, joins Senate race

Nella Domenici, daughter of longtime U.S. Senator, joins Senate race

The daughter of New Mexico’s longest serving U.S. Senator entered the race for the Republican nomination to likely face an incumbent Democrat. Nella Domenici…
Rising construction costs raise concerns about capital outlay system

Rising construction costs raise concerns about capital outlay system

By Robert Nott, The Santa Fe New Mexican As state lawmakers face potentially billions of dollars in new capital outlay requests from local governments…
Republicans want to limit governor’s emergency powers

Republicans want to limit governor’s emergency powers

House Republicans announced legislation that would limit gubernatorial executive powers. Leaders from the caucus held a press conference Tuesday to discuss HJR 8 and…
Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Democrats are looking to face an incumbent Republican in a deep-red district. The seat is currently held by Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, who…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report