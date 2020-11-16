Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/16/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered, beginning Monday, a reimposition of the stay-at-home order. This means all non-essential businesses will have to close. Read more here.
- Also see the stories from the Albuquerque Journal, Santa Fe New Mexican, Las Cruces Sun-News and the Santa Fe Reporter.
- The state had high numbers of cases, deaths and hospitalizations over the weekend. On Friday, the state reported 1,237 new cases and 22 new deaths; on Saturday, the state reported 1,180 new cases of COVID-19 and ten new deaths; on Sunday, the state reported 1,033 new cases (with partial test results reported) and seven new deaths. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 crossed 500 as of Sunday.
- The Navajo Nation reimposed a stay-at-home order and closed government offices, the Navajo Times reported.
- The cases also continued to grow on the Navajo Nation. Navajo Nation health officials reported 97 new cases and two more deaths on Friday, 172 new cases and no new deaths on Saturday and 117 new cases and four new deaths on Sunday.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she would call the Legislature into a special session “soon” for COVID-19 relief. Read more here.
- House Minority Whip Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, spoke to the Farmington Daily Times about the possible special session.
- The number of cases of COVID-19 is growing rapidly in prisons throughout the state, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Leaders of the three hospital systems in Albuquerque will hold a briefing with media on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 response.
- The state Supreme Court suspended all jury trials until the end of the year, the Associated Press reported. State tax offices and Motor Vehicle Department offices are also closed.
- The families of over 14,000 children opted for homeschool for this school year instead of remote learning, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue had a combined 44 active COVID-19 cases, with dozens of others in quarantine while awaiting test results, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- APD substations are closing temporarily because of the spread of the disease, KOB-TV reported.
- Those around the state emptied grocery stores this weekend in anticipation of the lockdown. The Las Cruces Sun-News reported on this happening in Las Cruces. Grocery stores are among the essential businesses that will not have to close.
- A New MExico ranch is offering meat to those who are unable to find it in grocery stores, KRQE-TV reported.
- Santa Ana Star Casino closed this weekend temporarily because of the spread of COVID-19, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican spoke to those suffering from the “claustrophobia of COVID-19” and the oppressive nature of the pandemic which has seeped into every aspect of peoples’ lives.
- Food assistance groups in Las Cruces are seeing more demand for their services during the pandemic, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Silver Consolidated Schools Board of Education will consider a return to remote learning, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- The North Central Regional Transit District suspended bus routes after positive COVID-19 tests among employees, the Rio Grande Sun reported.
- Immigrants who weren’t eligible for federal COVID-19 received help from nonprofit organizations in Santa Fe, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- A Target in Santa Fe closed to in-store shopping for two weeks after four or more rapid responses for COVID-19 cases among employees, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Albuquerque Business First spoke to business leaders in the state about the shutdown.
- On Friday, KRQE-TV spoke to business owners about the shutdown.
- The shelter-in-place order is happening as the holiday shopping season starts, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Former Gov. Gary Johnson, a Libertarian, and former U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce disagreed with the shutdown order, KOB-TV reported.
- The City of Clovis is changing some procedures because of the new COVID-19 restrictions, The Eastern New Mexico News reported. The newspaper also reported that Curry County offices will be closed.
- Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh said he was concerned about the impact of the closure on small businesses, the Roswell Daily Record reported.
- A Rio Rancho company is working to develop an anti-viral mask, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.
- New Mexico leaders are looking at COVID-19 funding for the outdoor recreation industry, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- Zia Park in Hobbs suspended live racing until Nov. 30, Daily Racing Form reported.
- Santa Fe’s Cowgirl BBQ will close for three months because of COVID-19 and new orders that will close indoor and outdoor in-person dining at restaurants for two weeks statewide, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- New Mexico State University and Doña Ana Community College will move all classes online because of the spread of COVID-19 in the county, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Western New Mexico University will also go online only on Monday, KRQE-TV reported.
- City parks in Las Cruces will close and there will be temperature checks at city hall, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- A study in The New England Journal of Medicine reported temperature checks are ineffective at identifying COVID-19 cases, but doctors say it could help people know how serious the area is taking COVID-19 precautions and could make people more likely to stay home if they have a fever, Yahoo! News reported.
- The owner of Saints & Sinners, a bar in Española, died from COVID-19, KOB-TV reported.
- A custom sign business transitioned and has so far been able to weather the pandemic so far, KOB-TV reported.
- New Mexico State University is looking for a place to set up camp since they would not be able to practice or play in New Mexico, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.