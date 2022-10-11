Majority of voters back tapping Land Grant Permanent Fund

A high-profile constitutional amendment appears on its way to an easy victory, with nearly twice as many voters saying they support it than oppose it.

The proposal to tap an additional 1.25 percent from the state’s Land Grant Permanent Fund to fund early childhood education and increase public school funding has the support of 51 percent of voters, while just 26 percent say they oppose the proposal. Another 23 percent say they are not sure of how they will vote.

The proposal is years in the making, after being blocked by a key Senate committee nearly every year for a decade. The Legislature passed the proposed constitutional amendment last year, sending it to voters.

Hispanic or Latino voters are widely in support of the amendment, with 60 percent supporting the proposal and just 20 percent opposing, while another 20 percent are not sure. Among white voters, 48 percent support and 31 percent oppose, while 22 percent are not sure. Among other ethnicities, 41 percent support the amendment and 23 percent oppose, with 40 percent who say that they’re not sure.

The poll of 806 voters was conducted by Public Policy Polling on Oct. 6 and 7 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 points. Public Policy Polling called landlines and text messaged those without landlines. Not all percentages on questions add up to 100 percent because of rounding.